ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Rockton Pride hosted a ‘kickoff party’ at Village Green Park to celebrate the LGBTQ community and support the Talcott Free Library.

At the same time, just a few blocks away, protestors lined up outside the Talcott Free Library to voice their displeasure over a drag queen Q & A at the library.

Scenes like this are becoming more common throughout the U.S., as drag shows grow in mainstream popularity and calls for equality and inclusion gain steam.

“It’s been a little bit rough over the past couple of weeks, seeing some of the hateful comments on Facebook coming from some residents of Rockton,” said Kelly Kulak, founder of Rockford Pride. “But what today has shown us, with the outpouring of donations and support, and the people that are here today; Rockton is a very inclusive town, and we are here to celebrate the community.”

An “all ages” drag show was held during the event, creating a stark contrast to the protestors at the nearby library, organized by Rockford Family Initiative, an organization “dedicated to promoting family values in Rockford IL.”

Critics of drag have argued that while the shows have encouraged child spectators, their sexually-suggestive nature are not appropriate for children.

The topic has drawn fierce local action. Hundreds of people showed up to demonstrate for and against the library’s proposed drag queen event in late June. The library had to move Friday’s Q & A online after they expected even more protestors.

For more information on Rockton Pride, visit their Facebook page.