Local election officials add mail-in ballot tracking system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many people worried about COVID-19 while casting a ballot in the upcoming election, voting by mail could offer peace of mind. Election officials with two of the biggest counties in our area say they’re taking precautions to make sure ballots get to their final destination.

Officials showed us how the tracking system works.

“They’re able to put their information and then they’ll be able to tell where they’re registered at where their registration status is if the application or request form has been sent and if we received it,” explained Julie Stapler, the Boone County clerk and recorder.

Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Stapler says the new site is convenient and easy to use.

“It’s kind of a one-stop shop, they can look at different things it tells them when ballots are supposed to be mailed out, when early voting starts they’ll be able to get a lot of information,” Stapler added.

Just two weeks ago, Winnebago County launched its own election tracking website. Lori Gummow, the Winnebago County Clerk says the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in creating the site.

“Because of COVID we’ve had to rethink and reevaluate a lot of the ways we’ve been providing services so this is a very new service that we’re able to provide voters in Winnebago County,” explained Gummow.

Both counties say cyber security is a top priority.

“Our number one priority is voter safety and in addition to the safety of the election judges and the election staff and by doing this it’s really opening up the opportunity for people who haven’t done it before,” Gummow said.

“They’re going to put in information that is specific to just them so it’s going to ask for their first and last name it’s going to ask for the last four digits of their social security number or their driver’s license number,” Stapler added.

This is just one of many new changes Winnebago County has put into place to make voting easier and more convenient.

“So there are a lot of things that are new and this just one of the tools to help assure the voter that their ballot will be counted,” Gummow said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

