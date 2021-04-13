Local election officials re-tabulate voting machines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One week after voters cast their ballot in the local election, officials re-tabulate the machines that counted those votes.

Winnebago County voting officials tested computers in precincts as well as early voting devices. Members of the State’s Attorney’s office helped out.

Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow hopes the process gives voters a sense of security knowing their voice was heard.

“This is something that we do after every single election, we do it before the election, we do it after the election. We’re always here to help ease the mind of the voters that the election equipment is operating properly, and we’ll be able to demonstrate that today,” said Gummow.

She adds that the election team meets following every polling day to discuss how to improve the process by the next election.