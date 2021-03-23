Local entrepreneur says online classes helped him grow his business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many Stateline business owners have struggled over the last year due to the pandemic, but there are resources out there for entrepreneurs to get things off the ground.

Small business owners across the nation have found themselves having to reinvent their brand in order to survive the pandemic. One local entrepreneur is using virtual classes to help grow his business.

“What I’ve really gained from the classes from the SBDC is updated and topical information for my business,” said Michael Rogers of Michael Rogers Consulting LLC.

Growing a business can be a challenge and doing so during a pandemic has its own set of challenges. That’s where the Small Business Development Center comes in. It now has a virtual classroom to help you get a business started and keep it going.

Rogers says these classes were helpful.

“A class, in particular, was creating content for social media and it gave me some new and updated techniques to reach out to customers and engage business partners,” he said.

These classes aren’t just basic financial tips, but everything you need to build a brand and how to deal with difficult people. Heather Kelley is the marketing consultant at the SBDC. She says despite the pandemic, now is actually a great time to become an entrepreneur.

“There will be lots of grant opportunities available. Of course, we’ve seen PPP loans that are still available and then we’re also seeing that shift between virtual and in-person,” Kelley said.

Rogers has attended several virtual classes since the program launched in January. He encourages other entrepreneurs looking to take their business to the next level to give this a try.

“Lot of lessons learned and a lot of opportunities for growth,” Rogers added.

The program continue through April. Classes are offered once a week on Thursdays at 11:00 a.m.