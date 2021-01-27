Local expert says vaccines will protect against COVID-variants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Scientists say multiple coronavirus variants are making their way into the United States. Some are more contagious than others.

As vaccines begin to be distributed in larger quantities, many wonder if the shot will protect them against different strains of the virus.

Swedish American Hospital’s Pharmacy Director Thomas Carey says not to worry. He tells us because vials of the vaccine are manufactured at a faster pace than other immunizations, they can be altered just as quickly.

“Manufacturers are able to monitor trends across the world, and if a particular mutation is identified that looks like it is maybe more resilient to the vaccine, the vaccine can be changed, the vaccine can end up being changed to make it more potent for that virus,” said Carey.

Experts say both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can be altered to address resistant strains of COVID-19.