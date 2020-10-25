Local expert shares how to keep kids safe from predators online

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Keeping kids safe online has become a growing issue with the pandemic. Kids have been spending a majority of their time learning and socializing on digital devices.

With the increased online presence, health experts share there is a need for extra safety precautions.

“If someone asks them information like where they live, what town they live in, what’s your mommy’s name or your daddy’s name, they’ll just give out that information not realizing that they shouldn’t,” said Dr. Channing Petrak of OSF HealthCare.

“Even identity theft could be a problem. It doesn’t take much information to steal somebody’s identity. So, they need to know what’s okay to give and what’s not okay to give, and maybe that person they’re talking to isn’t another child.”

The doctor says the best way to control an issue is by having open communication with your child.

