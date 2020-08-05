Local experts say: if a child doesn’t feel well, keep them home from school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials are telling parents to stay extra vigilant when their children aren’t feeling well this school year.

Rockford Public Schools’ health services administrator, Joyce Turnipseed, says keeping students safe from COVID-19 starts in the home, and encourages parents to know the signs and symptoms of the virus.

Turnipseed says parents need to be aware of “some of the more pronounced symptoms – fever, shortness of breath, cough, sudden loss of smell or taste, just general fatigue, stomach aches. Younger kids, they may display a headache first.”

She suggests parents have a list of questions to ask children prior to school each day.

‘When you wake up every morning, do I feel off? Did I develop a cough? Am I just really tired, that I’ve never felt this fatigue before?” she said.

If a child answers yes to any of the questions, parents should keep them home from school.

“By coming to school, I’m stating that..my student is free of fever or any symptoms of COVID,” she said.

Winnebago County Department of Public Health director Dr. Sandra Martell says it is important to follow the school health guidelines.

“If we are intentional, if we want to bring our children back to some in-person education environment, if we rely on our school to help us provide some childcare, in addition to education, so we can do our jobs, we need to be thoughtfully working through that,” Martell said.

Representatives from local school districts are expected to participate in next Monday’s WCHD coronavirus briefing at 3:30 p.m., which will be streamed live here, on Eyewitness News’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

