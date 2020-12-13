Local experts share winter preparation and safety tips

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow was falling throughout the Stateline on Saturday. With snow comes ice and sometimes dangerous weather for traveling. We share some tips on how to prepare for winter weather this year.

“You hire companies like us to do your plowing and salting needs,” explained Steve Eisman, the owner of S & J Seal Coating and Snow Plowing.

Winter is here and with the first round of snow already passing through the Stateline, those who help plow say residents should be prepared for what the rest of winter might bring.

“Stay at home, only go out if necessary. Drive slowly, accelerate and decelerate slowly, increase your following distance to 5-6 seconds while driving, know your breaks, don’t stop if you can’t avoid it. Don’t power up hills and don’t stop up hills,” said Eisman.

If you have to go on the roads, there are some things you should keep in mind.

“If you’re gonna’ go out you want to make sure you bundle up for the cold weather and gear up for your car such as extra food, water, warm clothing, flashlights a glass scraper, blankets, medication and more just in case your car breaks down,” Eisman added.

Eisman says snow isn’t the only type of winter weather to look out for.

“I would get out to the stores early today and make sure that you got your necessities you need like food, things for the home and try to avoid goin’ out whatsoever because we’re gonna’ have probably black ice and everything tonight because the weather is going to drop down to 19 degrees they’re talkin’. So we definitely want to try and avoid goin’ out,” Eisman concluded.

