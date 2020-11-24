Local experts suggest embracing COVID-19 Thanksgiving changes

(WTVO) — Coronavirus concerns have many families changing holiday traditions they thought were set in stone.

The stress of making Thanksgiving memorable while following CDC guidelines can add up. We spoke with a local mental health expert who suggests embracing the change.

“It’s absolutely normal to feel more stress or more guilt or worry over these holidays than you would in the past,” said Karin Leden, the founder of Center For the Healing Mind.

While doctors across the country urge people to avoid large gatherings this Thanksgiving due to COVID-19, many families are considering whether or not to cancel their traditional holiday plans.

Local mental health experts say it can be a stressful decision.

“With couples and with families, it’s really important that we have those conversations that we could avoid just by going along. Now there may be tougher conversations we need to have, but ultimately it’s about long-term safety,” said Kevin Polky, the executive director for KPCounseling.

Polky says honesty is the best policy when it comes to talking to loved ones about your choice.

“Not only share what our perspective is, but also share, with as much transparency as we can, what’s the reason I feel that way, what’s the reason I’m thinking that. Doesn’t necessarily mean the person I’m talking to is going to agree with everything I have to say, but at least they know where I’m at,” said Polky.

Karin Leden is a licensed clinical social worker and the founder of Center for the Healing Mind. She encourages people who may be worried about changing plans to embrace non-traditional ways to celebrate.

“Don’t focus on what is not included this year, but kind of focus on what new things can we bring in to Thanksgiving that we never have with a large family gathering,” she added.

