Local faith group prays for hundreds of local COVID-19 victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over the course of the pandemic, roughly 400,000 Americans lost their lives due to COVID-19 complications. Tragically, that includes hundreds of Stateline residents.

Those lives are being honored in the Forest City with a shining light.

“For many months, we have grieved by ourselves. Tonight, we grieve and begin healing, together,” Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris said, during a national service for COVID-19 victims.

Across the country and right here in the Stateline, people take a moment Tuesday night to remember all those who lost their lives due to COVID-19. The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford hosted a virtual prayer service as part of the nationwide memorial..

Organizer Mustafa Abdall says that it is important for the faith community to help with the mourning process.

“We need to support the families that have lost their beloved friends, and daughters, and sons,” said Abdall.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 370 COVID-19 related deaths in Winnebago County.

“No one today can say they didn’t lose a friend or one of their family due to Covid-19. And so we felt that it is our duty to help and pray. And at least help people feel we are beside them. They are not alone,” Abdall said.

In Washington D.C., President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris visited the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to share a message of hope.

The Reflecting Pool was lined with 400 lights to commemorate the 400,000 Americans who lost their lives to the virus.

“To heal, we must remember. It’s hard sometimes to remember, but that’s how we heal,” President-Elect Biden said.