Local family builds igloo in their backyard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline family has been putting all the recent snow to good use.

The Diab’s started building snowmen as a way to get their kids outdoors during the pandemic. But as more snow fell, they chose to take it up a notch.

The amateur architects built a giant igloo in their backyard. They say it took a week to complete. But lately it has been too cold to crawl inside and enjoy it.

They hope to be able to do that later this week.

“We’ve invited friends to come and have hot coacoa with us inside, I’ll probably move some of their toys in there, next week should be pretty warm, 30, so that’ll be nice enough for us to come out and actually enjoy it,” said Wasila Diab.

The Diab family even recruited friends, family, and neighbors to help build the igloo.