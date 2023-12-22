ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Less than 24 hours after the Rockford Rescue Mission announced it was suffering a $430,000 budget shortfall that threatened its services this year, a Rockford family stepped in and pledged to cover up to half of the amount.

The Goellner Family Charitable Fund, which grew from the family business Advanced Machine & Engineering and Hennig Inc, announced that it would match up to $215,000 donated to the Mission by December 31st.

Members from the Goellner and Myers families served the annual Christmas dinner to the Mission’s guests and residents on Thursday.

“What a Christmas blessing!” said Sherry Pitney, Rockford Rescue Mission CEO. “We’ve had such a wonderful relationship with the Goellner family over the years, and we are again overwhelmed by their generosity.”

“All glory to God,” added Marika Mertz, daughter of Willy Goellner who founded the family business. “It’s all His money, anyway. It’s not ours. It’s a joy to give.”

To donate to the Rockford Rescue Mission, click here.