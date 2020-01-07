Local fire departments in need of volunteer firefighters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many local communities, who depend on volunteers to keep their fire departments staffed, say they’re struggling to bring in new recruits.

“Volunteers make up more than half of the personnel for our department,” said Loves Park Fire Department Chief Jerry Wiltfang. “Last year, I think we had 938 overlapping calls, so that means that we had staff in two different places at once, or even three or four places at once.”

Recently, finding those volunteers has proved challenging, he said.

“We have eight volunteers, right now, for our department, and we’re hurting” said New Milford Fire Protection District Chief Alan Carlson. “But, so is ever other department in Northern Illinois that I’m aware of. It’s tough. It’s really tough to get people to volunteer.”

Carlson says that, in the past, they’ve had more than double the number of volunteer firefighters than they do now.

“We’ve been as high as 20. I would, obviously, like to get back to that again,” he said.

The lack of volunteers is forcing many smaller departments to look outside of their own community for new recruits. While any help is welcome, that in itself can create its own set of challenges.

“We’ve got some people here that are [live] hour away from us,” Carlson said. “If we do get a fire in our district, or an auto accident where we need extra hands, it’s hard to get those people to respond back.”

Carlson says he is hoping people who live in the stateline area will step up to help.

“Obviously, we would love to have people from our community to come in and join our department,” he said.

Both Chief Carlson and Chief Wiltfang say it’s common for those who start out as volunteer firefighters to transition to a full-time position.

