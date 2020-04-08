Local fire departments sanitizing vehicles to keep ambulances going

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Local fire chiefs say they’re doing everything they can to make sure department members stay healthy.

Chief Derek Bergsten of the Rockford Fire Department, said, “You always have that ‘could I bring something home to my family?’ It’s just something that weighs on the minds of everyone in the emergency response field.”

Stateline fire departments are taking steps to keep personnel and the public safe from COVID-19.

“If we transport a patient that is possibly positive, or that we know is positive they will go to one of our two stations that has a special device that will aerosol the entire vehicle, and then they have to let it sit, and then they’ll wipe it down, and make sure to kill any of the virus that’s left remaining,” Bergsten said.

Chief Bergsten says the cleaning process takes anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour longer than usual.

He says the department has added an 8th ambulance to its fleet, so that increased cleaning time doesn’t affect their ability to respond to calls.

“We want to make sure we had adequate coverage with our ambulances for the entire city, and the rest of the patients that we get called to respond to, to the 9-1-1 center,” Bergsten said. “That was the main reason we put the ambulance in service, is in anticipation of a demand increase in call volume also.”

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department is also switching to an aerosol-based device to clean ambulances between calls.

Chief Don Shoevlin, Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District, said, “I think it’s a more efficient way and a more thorough way of cleaning the back of the rig. And that’s our number-one focus we have, is protecting us so that we go home, we’re protecting our families from it. So, I’m really excited.”

Bergsten wants to remind people that you should only call 9-1-1 for a crime in progress, a fire, or a medical emergency.

If you have general flu-like symptoms, he suggests first reaching out to your healthcare provider.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

