Local fire district holds town hall before important tax vote

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Win-Bur-Sew residents will be voting on a possible tax hike next week on Illinois’ primary election day.

The fire district scheduled meetings to explain to residents why the tax is needed.

The Fire Protection District is currently more than $1 million in debt. The chief hopes the public can help them get things back into shape.

To put the tax increase in perspective, it would translate to roughly $56 extra a year, per home valued at $100,000. The referendum states that the money would go toward maintaining the level of service the district already provides.

On Tuesday night, residents attended a meeting about the referendum and learned about the challenges rural firefighters face compared to those working in bigger cities.

Fire Chief Dave Loria said he wants the public to be as informed as possible before they head to the polls.

“Tax referendums I think are a challenge because it’s the one time people get to voice their opinions and if they want taxes to go up or down, most people don’t want an increase in their taxes, I understand that. It’s just a good opportunity to explain to the people why we’re doing it,” Chief Loria said.

The fire district is also holding meetings on Wednesday and Thursday night at the Winnebago Township Town Hall and Winnebago Public Library, respectively.

