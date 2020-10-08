Local flag football program partners with Chicago Bears for mini-camp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local flag football season ends by allowing kids to show off their skills on the gridiron.

Rockford Park District hosted the “USA Football Kick Throw and Go Skills Competition.” It was a partnership with the Chicago Bears.

The event at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park had 6 skills stations set up. Athletes got to show off their speed in a 40-yard dash and passing accuracy.

“Parents have had their kids, they’ve been in the house for the last 6 months. This is a safe program. This is a way for kids to get out of the house, be active, be healthy, run around and burn off some of that energy while learning the sport of football,” said Lamont Jones, the manager of youth sports and community outreach at the Rockford Park District.

Jones says every child at the event walked away with prizes. Some included autographed footballs and helmets by Chicago Bears players.

