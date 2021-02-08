Local florists staying busy as they prepare for Valentine’s Day rush

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, and lovebirds across the Stateline will spend the next few days searching for the perfect gifts.

Local florists say they spend months preparing for the holiday each year, and it can still be tough to keep up with demand.

“For us, Valentine’s Day is always a challenge,” said Vicki Hubbard, co-owner of Pepper Creek floral shop in Rockford. “Valentine’s Day actually requires lots of planning. A lot of our vendors, the flower growers, want to have orders in at Christmas. So we’re thinking about it at Christmas, placing orders right after Christmas.”

“It’s a last minute holiday, people don’t prepare for it like they do Christmas and you don’t have that hype like Thanksgiving or Christmas,” said Shirley Crawford, owner of Garden Arts in Winnebago. “It’s just kind of last minute, so that makes us very busy.”

Crawford always expects a boost in business when it comes time to buy gifts for that special someone, but she’s anticipating even more customers than usual this Valentine’s Day. Since the start of the pandemic, she’s seen more people turning to flowers to help relieve stress.

“It’s just a nice thing to have on your table and make you smile. People at work can have it on their desk,” Crawford said. “We need something right now, and it’s just kind of a reward for ourselves I think. I have more people buying their own flowers than I ever have and I think that’s why.”

Shop owners caution stores will only get busier the closer it gets to Valentine’s Day. They suggest getting your shopping in early if you want to avoid crowds.

“Make sure you think ahead about getting something if you want it out for delivery. Think ahead,” said Hubbard. “If you want to pick up something, call us ahead. But we’ll try to have things for people up through the holiday weekend.”