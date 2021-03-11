Local food trucks looking forward to busy spring season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- Small business owners take their restaurants on the road after a slow and long winter.

Thursday afternoon, Forest Plaza played host to Rockford’s first food truck roundup of 2021.

“I’m really glad to see the weather warming up, I’m glad to see the food truck family coming back together, it’s really exciting,” said Tina Manning, a worker at Disco Chicken.

“We’re going to be doing food truck roundups here regularly, and it looks like they’re going to be providing some seating for people and we might even be getting music out here and making it more festive than your average food truck rally,” said Ryan Vyborny, owner of Veebo’s Pizza.

This is the second year for the weekly event. Vyborny thinks it’s the perfect opportunity for customers to pick out their favorite cuisine.

“I think that’s the whole point of getting food trucks in one place. Gives people food options so they go out, they might have a pizza and some tacos and get a churro,” he said.

“This is my first time of the year. I don’t go that often, but it’s nice to get out, especially since the weather is really nice outside,” said customer Will Lavery.

While many restaurants have struggled throughout the pandemic. business was booming for some local some food trucks over the last year.

“It seems like every year, every month, we’re getting busier and busier,” Manning said.

“I think people are definitely ready to get out and venture out into town. So we’re hoping that all the food trucks are ready for a busy season,” he said.

Another event designed to bring Stateline foodies together will make it’s debut next week.

“Trucks and Tunes” is scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day on a lot across from Rockford City Hall.