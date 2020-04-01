ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Garbage collectors are reminding the public that trash in Rockford will only be picked up if it is bagged. Bulk collection is also still suspended.
All trash should be in a specified bin or tote. Loose garbage will not be collected. This is for the safety of workers who are diligently still providing garbage services during the COVID-19 outbreak.
For more information, click here.
MORE HEADLINES:
- WATCH: Whitney Martin takes us behind the scenes of Netflix’s ‘Nailed It”
- Wisconsin to deploy National Guard to help at polling sites
- Local garbage collectors share important reminder
- Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger dies of COVID-19
- DOJ: Man intentionally derailed train near US Navy hospital ship fearing ‘government takeover’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!