Local garbage collectors share important reminder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Garbage collectors are reminding the public that trash in Rockford will only be picked up if it is bagged. Bulk collection is also still suspended.

All trash should be in a specified bin or tote. Loose garbage will not be collected. This is for the safety of workers who are diligently still providing garbage services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

