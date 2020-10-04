Local group marches from Beloit to Janesville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Dozens of protesters walked from Beloit to Janesville Saturday morning to demand justice for Breonna Taylor and victims of racial injustice.

The group started at Riverside Park at 11:00 a.m. and finished at the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville. Many came equipped with umbrellas, jackets, and signs.

Not everyone participated in the walk, but wanted to still show their support for the cause.

“To continue to stand for justice against all of the injustices and allowing the ones who are cause the injustice to know we’re taking a stand against all the racism and hate and the injustice,” explained Michael Bell, the executive Director with InTouch Outreach for New Zion Baptist Church.

Minister Bell helps with several programs that help local people in need. The march took approximately four hours from start to finish.

