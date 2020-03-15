Local group to honor Women’s Suffrage with new mosiac sculpture

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote, a local group is honoring the trail-blazing women who started the movement.

Womanspace is creating the large mosiac sculpture and began the process on Sunday. Everyone in Rockford is invited to share their input.

Artist Susan Burton says the mosaic will be the perfect medium to give everyone a hand in creation.

“There’s something about taking pieces and putting them together to make a whole and people can actually go and identify what part they worked on,” Burton said.

The project is funded by the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

