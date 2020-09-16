Local health expert weighs in on risks of dining out during COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A recent CDC prevention report showed eating at restaurants or going to a bar may put people at greater risk of getting COVID-19.

Swedish American Infection Prevention Manager Jennifer Kline says that’s most likely caused by the ‘three W’s’ not being followed. (Watch your distance, Wear your mask, and Wash your hands).

Kline says anywhere you can’t follow those three, there’s higher risk for transmission.

“If you do choose to eat out inside restaurants, you have to look to make sure that they’re following all of the rules that they’re supposed to be following, so that you can protect yourself. But, again, the risk is going to exist if you take your face covering off,” Kline said.

Ultimately, Kline says everyone will have to decide what risks are worth taking.

