Local health experts give tips to strengthen your immune system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Your body’s immune system is the first defense against fighting off illnesses. While no vaccines can prevent someone from contracting COVID-19, there are still things to strengthen your body’s defenses.

Experts say how you treat your body can go a long way. Behaviors such as eating clean, exercising, and taking vitamins are a good way to start.

Dietitians say that “super-foods” are the most critical factor. Next time you’re at the grocery store, pick up extra berries, citrus fruits, and plenty of protein.

“Even healthy snacks are processed, so you want to eat things that are less processed. Fresh fruits and vegetables, they’re really nutrient rich and not calorie rich,” explained Kathie Toulouse, Choices Healthy Market Owner.

While fresh fruits and vegetables are always nice, Toulouse advised people to shop thoughtful and avoid the risk of letting any fresh foods go to waste.

“Always go for frozen vegetables because they have the same nutrient value, and they have been flash frozen right after being picked. So, you’re still good to go in that direction,” she added.

While workout facilities and many parks are closed, it may be more difficult for people to stay active. However, Matt Janus, an exercise physiologist at OSF, pointed out you don’t have to have home equipment to break a sweat. Something is better than nothing.

“Things like doing more activity intensive chores like vacuuming or sweeping, or even if you’re just taking your stairs for a few minutes at a time, up and down,” Janus said. “Maybe even if you’re just dancing with your kids for a half hour, that can give you just as much benefit as doing a ten minute high intensity workout.”

The YMCA is providing free workouts on their YouTube channel. Click here.

