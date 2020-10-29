Local high school athlete reacts to return of basketball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — IHSA’s decision to play sports is sitting well with local high school athletes. A girls’ basketball player from Boylan shares that her team is ready for a return to normalcy.

“[I’m] hoping to have a season this year, that’s really the main thing I’m hoping for,” said Boylan Catholic basketball player Avery Marcomb.

Marcomb has been playing on the varsity basketball team since she was a freshman.

“It becomes a way to meet new people and then you just create really good bonds with them,” she explained.

She plans to continue in college. But the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t making that easier.

“I really do want to play college basketball but everything’s going to be based on past film or filming you get when you’re training now if we don’t have a season,” Marcomb added.

The back and forth between delays and being able to play has been frustrating for many local athletes.

“Training and going to those open gyms and learning plays and stuff like that and you go to hear that we’re not having a season or it’s going to get moved, so then you kind of doubt all the times you went to the open gym…you go to if we’re not having a season why did I put in all that work,” Marcomb said.

The latest Illinois High School Association announcement has given hope to players who say they feel safe and are ready to play.

“I think today finding out we are going to have a season [and] it’s going to start on time–I definitely think it boosts everyone hope about the season starting,” Marcomb said. 0554 “We can have open gyms without having to socially distance to wear a mask, hoping that for the future of next year because it will be my senior season you want everything to be as perfect as possible but with everything being unsure right now who knows what’s going to happen next year.”

