Local high school puts priority on student mental health with new faculty position

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As if navigating high school wasn’t confusing enough, the coronavirus pandemic has created even more challenges for Rockford students.

At Boylan Catholic High School, the staff is ramping up a decades-old program that helps students achieve mental wellness.

“Having counselors around us is really a sense of support when so many things are up in the air,” said Genevieve Ryan, a junior at Boylan Catholic High.

2020 has certainly been a unique year for students.

“It’s definitely a lot to juggle, it definitely requires a lot more organizational skills and time management,” Ryan said.

This year, Genevieve was supposed to be competing on the Boylan swim team. Instead, she and her peers are adapting to high school amid a pandemic.

“Students are really needing to feel heard and feel like they have a place where they can come and just belong,” said Campus Minister Shannon McKenna.

Boylan administrators recently created her position as a way for students to work through stress and anxiety while strengthening their faith.

“We understand that high school is such a beautiful time of those existential questions, like why am I here, what’s my purpose in life, and what role does God play in those things? And that’s really where campus ministry steps in to help them feel comfortable asking those questions and exploring those questions,” McKenna added.

The new role is just another way the school educates the ‘whole student.’

“A big part of that is not just the academics, but the social, emotional needs and the spiritual needs of our students,” said Boylan President Amy Ott. “The wellness program, which has been around a long time, is just a great asset to help us support students in so many other ways.”

Pandemic or not, campus ministry has taught students to focus on the upside.

The wellness program also encourages students to use this year’s unusual circumstances to relate to each other. Students can meet in small, socially-distanced groups to talk about their shared experience.

