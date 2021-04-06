Local homeless shelter receives $20,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A generous donation ensures Rockford’s homeless community will continue to find shelter at a local non-profit.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois gave $20,000 to Shelter Care Ministries.

Shelter Care’s executive director says the money will give families it supports more opportunities to receive housing and supportive services–especially at a time when COVID-19 is still a threat.

“People rely on, they’re vital. Anyone that was housed in one of our programs didn’t have to worry about living in a communal shelter where they were going to be at an increased risk of getting covid,” explained executive director Sarah Parker-Scanlon.

Blue Cross donated to more than 170 organizations across the state. Grants were through their ‘COVID-19 Community Collaboration Fund.’

Shelter Care Ministries was established in 1984 by Emmanuel Episcopal Church in response to the needs of a growing homeless population.