Local housing market off to hot start in 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Home sales in Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties have shattered records all through last year.

That momentum carried into January, with a 60% drop-off in inventory compared to 2020.

Rockford Area Realtors CEO Connor Brown says there were only 359 homes on the market, the lowest level ever, with only enough inventory to last 25 days.

Brown says those on the hunt for their dream home should act fast.

“Be patient, wait for that house to come on the market, and when you see it and you like it, make an offer right away,” Brown said. “So, be prepared, talk to your realtor about what you want to purchase and what you want to see in your next home.”

Brown said 317 homes on the market sold last month.