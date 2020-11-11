Local Jeopardy! winner reflects on time spent with Alex Trebek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tributes are still pouring in for Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, including one local man who competed and won on the game show in the ’90s.

We talked with him today.

Paul Gutowski has something very interesting to add to his resume. Apart from being a drug and alcohol counselor, Gutowski was on 8 Jeopardy! episodes back in 1996, winning six times.

He says he looks back on his time there with very fond memories. The father of two walked away with more than $50,000. He had many interactions with the late Alex Trebek, who he says was one of a kind.

“Alex will be missed. He was unique… consistent, professional, very mannered well, at the same time he could also subtly say something or even through the tone of his voice let you know there was a personality,” Gutowski added.

Gutowski said it was unforgettable experience he wishes others could have.

