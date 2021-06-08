Local judge hoping to raise awareness about domestic violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local judge wants to raise awareness about domestic violence after being named co-chair of the Illinois Family Violence Coordinating Council Seering Committee.

17th Circuit Judge Joseph McGraw tells us a lot of cases that come into his courtroom are domestic-related.

The committee works to improve community response to family violence. Judge McGraw says if you see something, say something.

“The sooner that it’s noticed and addressed, the more likely you are to have a more positive intervention. The longer it goes on, the more serious the results. The type of crimes and consequences for everyone involved become exponentially increased,” said Judge McGraw.



Judge McGraw hopes to educate the public on the signs of domestic violence to help more survivors.