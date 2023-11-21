MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Local kindergarteners got into the Thanksgiving spirit on Tuesday with a parade.

The Donald C. Parker Early Education Center held the parade. Kids decorated their own balloon, made banners, and as a class, created their own float out of a cardboard box.

Each class came up with their own theme before taking turns marching in the parade to show off their work.

Staff say the parade is a great way for the kids to have fun while also learning.

“It is thrilling for the kids, they get so excited seeing their classmates and everything they make,” says center librarian Meghan Hembrough. “The students really have such a great sense of ownership in everything they make, in the floats and in their balloons, and its just a wonderful opportunity for them to have some fun at school and we still get to incorporate some learning.”

The day is inspired by the book “Balloons Over Broadway,” which tells the story of the man who created the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The 2023 parade was the second of its kind for the early education center.