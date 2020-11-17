Local landlords react to another eviction deadline extension

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker buys time for some Stateline renters to pay their bills. The eviction moratorium prevents landlords from kicking out tenants over unpaid rent due to the pandemic.

Property owners tell us the extension comes at their expense.

“It’s hurting people really, really bad,” said one Rockford landlord Jerri Cole.

Last week, Gov. Pritzker extended the Illinois eviction moratorium through December 12th. But this time around, tenants must prove that financial struggles related to the pandemic are keeping them from paying rent.

“The Governor did say that this change was intended to help small landlords, but it’s important to pay attention to the fact that even though you go through the court system, you can’t actually have the Sheriff put anyone out,” said Paul Arena, the Dir. of Public & Government Affairs for the Rockford Apartment Association.

Pritzker’s order puts a cap on how much included tenants make a year, with a limit of $99,000 per single tax filer and $198,000 per joint household.

“How can anybody come to you and say ‘hey, we’re going to take your money and we’re going to support this person.’ That’s exactly what they’re doing, they are asking us to support these other people,” Cole said.

Landlord and small business owner Jerri Cole has worked out rent extensions with several tenants hit by the pandemic, but says one particular renter abused the system, costing her thousands of dollars.

“We’re not rich, we’re just normal people who thought maybe we’d get something paid off by the time we retire and have a little extra income,” Cole added

“There are landlords out there who have reported to us, they know for a fact their tenant still works,” added Arena.

Paul Arena with the Rockford Apartment Association says the moratorium leaves the bills and the burden of the current housing crisis on the shoulders of working-class landlords.

“It’s a good first step that we’ve gotten some movement out of him [Gov. Pritzker] on this point, but we still are likely to see a lot of smaller landlords go under because of the moratorium,” Arena added.

MORE HEADLINES: