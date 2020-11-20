Local law enforcement to partner with mental health experts on some 911 calls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local partnership meant to help people going through a mental health crisis is ready to begin.

A week-long training for the “Co-Responder Pilot Program” just finished. The program is a partnership between the Rockford Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and Rosecrance.

Through the program, law enforcement will now have mental health experts join them during some 911 calls.

The pilot program will run for three months, and data collected will be used to measure its effectiveness.

City leaders hope a permanent program will be established.

The three agencies will share the cost of the pilot program through their existing budgets.

MORE HEADLINES: