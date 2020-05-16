Local lawmakers advocate statewide property tax delay

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting many financially, local lawmakers are urging leaders statewide to ease the burden of property taxes.

“It’s going to be a tough couple months here coming up for everybody, especially if we’re slower to open, so we have to try to do some of those things that we can to help.” said Rep. Joe Sosnowski, (R). 69th District.

State representatives Joe Sosnowski and Maurice West are calling for all Illinois counties to either defer property tax payments or waive fees and penalties for late payments.

“This is something that keeps a lot of people up at night. It’s up there in thought as much as the Covid-19 crisis and their own health. They’re wondering how they’re going to make it day-by-day financially,” explained Rep. Maurice West, (D) 67th District.

Rep. West hopes that deferring payments could allow some people to start working again before needing to pay.

“Give people a chance to pick themselves up and dust themselves off before they start moving again. It’s not forgiveness, it’s not removing how much you owe,” West added.

The Winnebago County Board said Friday that it is considering a proposal to waive penalties for late property tax payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

A taxpayer would qualify for the waiver if their income has been interrupted by the shutdown, they have applied for an been denied financial assistance, and they make an on-time partial payment for first installment of property taxes.

The remaining balance would be due by October 15th. Sosnowski is hoping that this proposal passes.

“This can be done at the county level. We’ve seen it with counties like Cook County and Dupage have both recently passed that. I think it’s just something that we absolutely have to do for families and small businesses,” Sosnowski added.

Rep. Sosnowski also said that is he working on legislation that would require all counties statewide to either defer payments or waive fees and penalties for late payments.

