Rockford lawmakers request funding for 9th Street two-way conversion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers ask the federal government for funding to make changes to a Rockford street.

9th Street and Longwood between Charles and Whitman is set to be converted to two-way traffic.
Right now it’s one-way.

Signal upgrades and accessibility improvements will be made. Just over four million dollars is needed for the project.

Lawmakers say the project would improve emergency vehicle response times from the west side of the city to east state street, and SwedishAmerican hospital.

