Local leaders urge residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, the same day Governor J.B. Pritzker orders a shelter-in-place.

The two news patients are in their 30s and 40s.

With the case number rising in Winnebago County health professionals continue to share critical information with the public.

COVID-19 can spread easily, meaning more cases may be likely. However, professionals say the goal is to reduce the impact and flatten that curve by minimizing social exposure.

They’re asking the public to take their words seriously.

Continue to practice social distancing, but stay connected with loved ones.

“As we go forward when we talk about winning it’s no different than the game of football or basketball. It comes down to basic blocking and tackling,” said Winnebago County Chairman, Frank Haney. “When we talk about basic fundamentals to being successful going forward it’s the same things you’ve heard over the last week. Stay calm, stay apart you still need to respect social distancing, stay put.”

The stay at home order will help maximize social distancing.

The precautionary steps of that order will begin Saturday, March 21st at 5 p.m. and go until April 7th.

What this means is that grocery stores, healthcare facilities, first responders, public transit, pharmacies, gas stations and banks will remain functioning.

Officials say those play a key role in our society, however, those facilities will enforce physical distancing.

The order doesn’t limit you from going outside and talking a walk, again just make sure you stay 6 feet away from anyone that you do not live at home with.

Restaurants can continue to serve customers through takeout and delivery.

“We’ve been waiting for this, we’ve been preparing for this, and now it’s upon us. If you’re watching or listening right now please know that hundreds of talented men and women are working to keep our community safe and functioning as we enter this stay at home order,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “I would just urge all citizens as these amazing heros of today are going to work respect them by staying at home.”

Officials are also suggesting if you have symptoms of COVID-19 call your health care provider, an urgent care clinic or the emergency department before you visit.

Some of those symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Illinois Department of Public Health has a hotline, 800-889-3931.

For questions specific to Winnebago County, call the Winnebago County Health Department hotline at 815-319-6705.

For more accurate information on COVID-19 use the following links:

