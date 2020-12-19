Local libraries to receive state funding to purchase new books

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Several area libraries will receive thousands of dollars from the state to purchase new books on women’s studies, STEM subjects, Spanish-language subjects, and large-print books for senior citizens.
The Illinois Secretary of State handed out over $700,000 in “Back to Books” grants.
The IDA Public Library in Belvidere will receive $3,500, while four libraries in Ogle County, including Rochelle High School, are also receiving money to purchase the books.
