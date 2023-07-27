ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s the ultimate test of endurance as city letter carriers beat the heat to give sizzling service.

Outdoor workers are especially suspectable to heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke. Despite the risks, the show must go on.

“I carry a lot of water with me. I also like to carry like ice cubes and a wash rag to just kind of pat myself off,” said Kelli Ramos, who has been a city letter carrier for 13 years.

“I just try to keep a steady pace. Try to take it easy. Walking, not walk too fast so that I don’t get overheated. If I start to feel like I’m getting a fast pulse or excessively sweating, I will stop and get something to drink and cool off and get into some air conditioning.”

Though working in the blistering heat presents unique challenges, Ramos says she prefers this over the alternative.

“I prefer the heat just because I don’t have to bundle up so much and I can get cooled off,” said Ramos. “But sometimes when it’s cold, it’s so hard to get warmed up.”

In addition to plenty of liquids, sunglasses and a hat are a must for Ramos, who says to be kind to those battling the heat to deliver services.

“I hope people understand that we are out here walking around trying to get them their important things and packages.”