Local man crashes into ditch, arrested for 5th OWI

Local News
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., a Rock County Sheriff’s deputy found a damaged vehicle in the ditch along the north shoulder Wisconsin Highway 81 near the
intersection of S County Highway. The vehicle appeared to have been headed west-bound when it failed a left curve.

Several witnesses at the scene said the man who was driving the vehicle ran into a wooded area nearby when the deputy arrived. The officer located the man who was identified as 40-year-old Travis Hawkins from Brodhead.

Officials say that Hawkins admitted to drinking alcohol after showing signs of impairment. Hawkins was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (5th Offense), which is a felony. Hawkins was also cited for Operating While Revoked (Revoked due to alcohol.)

Hawkins is being held at the Rock County Jail where he will have a court appearance on Monday, August 17, 2020.

