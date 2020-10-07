Local man finds three houses in red-hot Rockford housing market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Real estate data shows the local housing market has been moving at a blistering pace. Rockford has seen broken records for highest home price, lowest inventory, and quickest time to sell in August.

One recent buyer tells us that finding the right properties is all about timing.

During the pandemic, accountant Chad Mashburn and his family looked into buying a home closer to work. The father of four ended up finding that home in Poplar Grove, but Mashburn says he wanted to venture out and look into rental properties.

“We were waiting to find the rental property until we found a place we were going to be at for a while so it all just came together at one time,” said Chad Mashburn, the owner of Mashburn Tax Advisors.

After months of research, Mashburn says it came down to timing.

“So we probably bought three and over a period of three months so it’s a pretty exciting time for us right now,” he added.

Mashburn bought three houses. One for his family in Poplar Grove and two in Rockford to rent out. But it wasn’t so easy at first.

“We probably requested to look at ten houses and only got to see half of them because they had offers so quick,” Mashburn said.

In a time where inventory is low and the demand is high, local realtor Fidel Batres says many people are looking to invest in rental properties.

“Yes, it’s a good time to buy but prices are going up a little people always want to get a bargain and with prices going up it’s more of a seller’s market,” Batres said.

“We help a lot of people buy their primary home and our main mission is to buy investment properties and build their wealth through real estate,” Batres added.

“Anytime you buy rental property of all the numbers you need to look at their needs to be a cash flow meaning it can carry itself without having to put more cash in it. and all of ours, fortunately,d are able to do that,” Mashburn said.

Mashburn says he isn’t done expanding.

“We do plan to acquire more in the near future so probably next summer after tax season we’ll see what the market is like at that point,” he added.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

