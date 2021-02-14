Local mother opens up after she adopts her daughter’s best friend, starts dream career

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After years of hardships, one local woman shares her journey of adoption. She tells us how being a single mother of two has inspired her to never give up on her dreams.

“My life has changed dramatically–a whole 360,” explained Lairsa Melecio.

In the span of a year, single mother Larisa Melecio has made some major changes in her life.

“Last year was very difficult for me because I lost some people in the family and [with] the pandemic, it was a whole transition for all of us,” she said.

Some heartbreaking changes brought new beginnings for her family. Especially when she received a phone call from DCFS regarding her daughter’s best friend.

“I knew the moment that I got the call that it was for me…. When they told me I would have the opportunity to adopt her we were jumping up and down. Everything went great and smoothly. I’m just so happy and grateful to have that opportunity to be able to adopt and make a difference in someone else’s life,” said Melecio.

She knew she now had two daughters to support. During these difficult times, Melecio says her daughters inspired her to go after a big dream she always had–becoming a real estate agent.

“My biological daughter knew [I was] working all the time and when I brought up the idea [of doing real estate] I said ‘You know mom can work from home– especially with the pandemic.’ She was very inspired by that because now I can be with her more with school,” she added.

Melecio says throughout all of this, she gained a new daughter and a new career for her new beginning.

“Don’t give up because at the end of the day it’s worth that strive to do it. Everything worth keeping is not easy to get, so it was definitely worth every last trial and tribulation I went through,” Melecio concluded.