ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum is preparing for Veterans Day honoring a Rockford family that boasts three generations of armed service.

The Ethnic Heritage Museum is honoring the Cardenas family. Originally from Uvalde, Texas, Augustin Cardenas and his family moved to Rockford in 1963.

Augustin served in the U.S. Army during World War II. His four sons, Arnulfo, Armando, Arturo, Arnaldo all served. A third generation continues the Cardenas legacy, including Armando’s son, Raul.

“It feels really special, it does,” said Raul Cardenas. “We grew up seeing and knowing that one of my uncles passed away in Vietnam. Because of that and just knowing what the family’s gone through all these years, especially with military service, it makes me very appreciative that they’re even considering us for this event. So it’s nice, it’s humbling.”

The family band played music throughout the Rockford area as well. The display will be available to view for the rest of the year.