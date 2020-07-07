Local museums re-open doors to public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pair of Rockford museums are opening their doors.

The Discovery Center will start welcoming in guests on Wednesday. A visit to the museum will look a little different. Families need to make reservations ahead of time. Each will be for a 2 hour time slot.

Tickets will be electronic to limit touching between guests and staff. Anyone 6-years-old and over must wear a mask or face covering. Some exhibits have been moved, modified, or taken down. Hand sanitizing stations will be scattered throughout the museum and social distancing will be enforced.

The Rockford Art Museum is already back open to the public. They also have coronavirus guidelines in place. Guests must wear face coverings and everyone’s temperature is taken before entering.

Summer camps with smaller groups and proper health precautions went back in full on Monday. The museum is open every day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is free through the end of the year.

