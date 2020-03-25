Local non-profits struggle as donations drop due to pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many local non-profit organizations, the coronavirus pandemic means more hard work, but with fewer resources.

“At times like this, people continue to recognize the needs,” said Jim Rosene, president of Kids Around the World. “The needs don’t disappear and sometimes the needs are heightened.”

Kids Around the World, located at 4750 Hydraulic Road, packages nutritional meals for children, but say the crisis has created new challenges.

“Well, you can’t be in large groups anymore, so instead of canceling or postponing, we’re figuring out other ways to continue to provide the needs that are out there,” Rosene said.

Kay Larrick, executive director of Carpenter’s Place, agreed. “We’ve reduced our staff, down to just the basic essentials. We only have 6-7 on site, whereas, it would typically be 18-19.”

Carpenter’s Place helps the region’s homeless population. Larrick says it has been forced to readjust plans for its annual fundraiser.

“We just have one event a year. It’s called ‘Celebrate Success’ and this year would be our 20th anniversary, so we wanted to make the event especially nice. I know it’s kind of far out there but it’s still on our minds,” she said.

The non-profits say it’s important to lean on each other for support.

“We rely heavily on the other organizations and to us their professionals and their expertise to help our guest rebuild their lives,” Larrick said. “In fact, some people have very kindly and generously reached out to us and sent in an extra donation, saying they understand that at this we probably have some extra needs.”