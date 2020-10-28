Local nonprofit wants your old cell phones/tablets to help deployed soldiers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit is making good use to out-of-date and broken electronics.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is collecting old cell phones and tablets. They will go to “Cell Phones for Soldiers.” The group will recycle the devices and use the money to buy gift cards so soldiers can call home for free.
All makes and models are accepted. Organizers say, while many non-profits are hurting due to COVID-19, KNIB is seeing a benefit.
“It’s actually been very good because people have been cleaning out their homes and because of that we are now getting some more donations, which is wonderful because we are considered essential and we’ve been open since the beginning,” said Jean Lopez.
The two drop-off locations are at 4665 Hydraulic Road in Rockford (open Tuesdays 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.) and 8409 N. 2nd Street in Machesney Park (Open Wednesdays 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.).
