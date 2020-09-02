Local nurse opens up on her long battle with COVID-19 while she was pregnant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The road to recovery can be long for some coronavirus patients. That was the case for one Stateline curse who was infected with COVID-19–who was diagnosed while we was 7 months pregnant.

After contracting the virus, a young nurse tells us her children were the biggest driving force in her recovery.

Brittany Lance survived the toughest battle she’s ever faced–COVID-19.

“May 26th. That’s the day I went into the hospital. That day is always going to be on my brain. I’ll never forget it,” said Lance.

To make the situation even worse, she was 7 months pregnant.

“I had an emergency c-section because of how severe my breathing got,” she said.

Lance was intubated for 49 days. She now has spent a month at Van Marte Encompass Health Rehabilitation, completing her post-recovery treatment.

“I’ve had to do a lot of physical therapy and rehab due to being in the vent for so long. I have some nerve damage to my hands but with physical therapy, I’m hoping to get back to how I was,” Lance said.

It wasn’t easy.

“I had to learn how to speak again and how to eat again and all that stuff so it was a slow process of just everything you would take for granted in a ‘normal life’,” Lance added.

Lance couldn’t even see her two children.

“It’s really hard when you’re separated from your child for the very first moments of their life. I didn’t even meet my son until after I was able to test negative for COVID,” she said.

But the hard work finally paid off. Lance has finally been discharged and is continuing her recovery at home. She hopes to make up for lost time with her family.

“My kids are everything to me so it was a drive to get up to get walking to get my function back so I can get back to my kids,” she said.

Her son, Brayden, is now three months old and healthy. Van Matre’s medical doctor says many COVID-19 patients can have different symptoms when it comes to post-recovery, which includes cognitive and attentive disorders.

