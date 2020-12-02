Local nursing home needs help brightening holiday season for residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christmas decorations are going up across the Stateline, lifting the spirits of all who pass by. One Stateline assisted living center hopes the community can bring that same feeling to its residents.

River Bluff Nursing Home is set to ‘Bedazzle the Bluff.’ Organizers are collecting gifts, decor, Christmas treets, wreaths, and outdoor lights for patients to enjoy.

The center’s administrator expects the holidays to be especially difficult for residents because they can’t be with their families amid the pandemic.

“Right now my staff is their families. You know, not to take the place of the families of course, but doing their absolute best to give them what they need, to keep their spirits up, to keep them as happy as possible,” said Patricia McDiarmid.

River Bluff is accepting donations seven days a week up until Christmas.

MORE HEADLINES: