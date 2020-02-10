Local officials warn of U.S. Census scams

Closings
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon’s Chamber of Commerce says scammers are using the upcoming U.S. Census to get at personal information.

The Chamber says residents won’t receive census information until mid-March, but scammers are using the count to phish for information by sending out emails which link to a fake website.

The website asks users to fill out information, which could lead to malware infections of personal computers.

Oregon’s Chamber of Commerce says the Census Bureau will never send unsolicited emails.

The Bureau will also never ask for Social Security numbers, bank information, or donations.

If someone comes to your home for a Census survey, you can ask them to show their ID badge.

