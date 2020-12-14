Local organization collecting donations for struggling restaurant workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new relief fund will assist restaurant and hospitality workers in Winnebago County. Northwestern Illinois YWCA teamed up with ‘Give Lively’ to raise money for local restaurant employees.

Donors can choose to make a one-time or monthly gift for out-of-work servers impacted by the pandemic.

Abreo Owner Paul Sletten says the fund is important in meeting service industry needs in the future.

“We hope between what we’re doing locally, and hopefully what Congress and the government does can bridge the gap until that period of time so that they haven’t all left and got jobs in other sectors. We really want them to be ready and charged up when we get back open,” said Abreo Owner Paul Sletten.

Click here to donate to the fund.

