Local organization issues online challenge in honor of MLK Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — MLK’s dream for racial equality is still coming to fruition here in the Stateline. The United Way of Rock River Valley is challenging the community to take part in addressing systemic racism.

The program is part of the organization’s ‘Illinois Equity Challenge.’ During that time, residents are tasked with starting conversations to gain a deeper understanding of inequality in our state and local communities.

“Some of the issues that persist in this community is that the conversations are being had by the same people. So what we need to do is include different voices and different perspectives into those conversations, so that we can really see change and really see different perspectives,” said Gina Meeks, the Strong Neighborhood coordinator for Rock River Valley United Way.

The challenge runs for 21 weeks. The organization says that participants who complete all weekly challenges will receive a certificate of completion, a digital badge, and links to tips and training tools to help continue the conversation.