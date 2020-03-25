Local organizers raise money to feed Rockford hospital workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Stateline residents decided to pay it forward to give back to workers on the font lines of the battle against COVID-19.

A group on Facebook raised $1800 to provide pizza from Napoli’s Pizza in Loves Park. They fed local medical professionals at all of Rockford’s hospitals.

Brittany Stiffler, a hair stylist at B. Elliott’s Salon & Day Spa, helped organize the fundraiser.

“We just want to say thank you. I mean, a lot of us have the opportunity to stay home during this time and be with our kids. We know you can’t. It’s a really scary time to bring this home to your kids and your family and risk your life your family’s life everyday. So thank you,” Stiffler said.

Organizers say they hope to provide more meals in the coming weeks.

